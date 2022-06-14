Mangaluru Boy's Suicide Note is Heart-Wrenching

A 14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a hostel room of a private school. The boy ended his life after a warden allegedly refused to give him the mobile phone to wish his mother on her birthday. The incident took place on Sunday. The boy was identified as Poorvaj and was a resident of Hosakote of Bengaluru.

According to the reports, the boy was studying in Class IX in a private school. He wanted to wish his mother on the occasion of her birthday which was on June 11th. Police say that when the parents of the boy wanted to speak to him, he wasn't allowed to speak. Got hurt by the incident, the boy hanged himself after leaving a suicide note. He ended his life after his three roommates fell asleep.

The police have found a death note in which he wished his mother on her birthday and asked the family to remain happy and further asked them to collect the fee from the school. He requested his parents not to cry. The police said that the parents of the boy have reached the hostel after one day of his death. The dead body was shifted to a local hospital for postmortem. Ullal Police have filed a case and the investigation is underway.

