Mangaluru Auto Explosion Act Of Terror: Karnataka DGP

Karnataka Director General of Police, Praveen Sood on Sunday confirmed that the explosion in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru was an act of terror.

In a tweet, the DGP said, "It's confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with the intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies."

The blast occurred on Saturday evening inside an autorickshaw, near a police station, leaving the passenger and the driver injured. Both have been admitted to the hospital. State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said those injured in the blast were being provided good treatment. They are not in a position to speak.

