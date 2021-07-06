Mandya Twin Sisters End Life Fearing Separation Post Marriage

A heart-wrenching incident happened in Karnataka. The prospect of being separated after marriage drove twin sisters from Hanasanahalli hamlet in Srirangapatnam to commit suicide.

As per the details, Deepika and Divya were 19 years old and born to Suresh and Yashoda. It's being said that the sisters have been close since they were infants.

The parents had recently planned to marry them off to men from different backgrounds. They felt saddened by the fact that they will get separated after their marriage and they hanged themselves in two separate rooms.

A police report has been filed in this regard at the Arakere police station.