MANDYA: We have heard of political leaders embarking on padayatras (foot march) for votes, but this walk by almost 200 bachelors from Mandya district in Karnataka is different. As per reports in the TOI, these unmarried men are going to undertake a unique padayatra to MM Hills temple in Chamrajanagar district, seeking divine intervention to find brides for themselves. The padayatra will commence on February 23 and registration for this commenced.

Most of them are farmers or in the agriculture sector who are above 30 and are finding it difficult to find brides. Mandya district was once famous for female foeticide and this has resulted in a decrease in the male-female ratio leading to an acute shortage of brides.Some of them were reportedly suffering from depression as they could not find brides and marry.

The padayatra was named 'Brahmacharigala Padayatre' (bachelors' march) and it is reported that after the padayatra was announced more than 100 men registered for the walkathon, some even from the capital city of Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Shivamogga district. Though the number was limited to 200, it could go up further an organiser said. The yatra will start from KM Doddi village in Maddur taluk and will cover 105 Kms in three days and reach MM Hills on February 25.

