Manasa Varanasi Became Miss India 2020: This Was The Final Question Asked

Telangana based Manasa Varanasi was crowned VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020. Haryana’s Manika Sheokand was declared VLCC Femina Miss Grand India 2020 while Uttar Pradesh’s Manya Singh crowned VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 Runner Up.

This Hyderabad based girl is 23-year old and completed her B.Tech in Computer Science from Vasavi Engineering College. Manasa was selected as the FBB-India Fashion Hub Colors TV Femina Miss India 2019 Telangana Finalist. She enjoys writing, music, reading and dancing as well.

Manasa became the winner in the finale that was held in Mumbai. The jury panel comprised actors Neha Dupia, Chitrangada Singh, Pulkit Samrat and renowned designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

After winning the pageant, Manasa was asked about the questions asked to the finalists. These were the questions that were asked to all the contestants and by answering them, Manasa won the title. “We were asked two questions on stage. The final questions for all of us were, one was, What is the difference between spirituality and religion? The other one was, Do you consider yourself as a religious person or a spiritual person?” replied Manasa.

She didn’t reveal the answer but instead told everyone to watch the show on Colors TV on 25th February. The show will be aired on that day at 12pm and 5pm and Manasa asked everyone who wants to know what she answered, to watch the show on 28th.

Manasa further added that it sure is a vague question but that is the best part about these pageant questions. “When you are asked something, all you have to do is answer what your heart feels. There is no right or wrong. What matters is what you think about it. That’s the best way to tackle these questions”