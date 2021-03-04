UP Man Walks With Daughter's Severed Head After Beheading Her In Hardoi

Uttar Pradesh: A 45-year-old man allegedly beheaded his teenage daughter in Hardoi after he found her with youth in “an objectionable” position, said police. The incident took place within the Majhila police station limits.

Allegedly he beheaded his minor daughter and then walked to the local police with her severed head to surrender before the cops. According to the police, the accused man was furious over his 17-year-old daughter’s alleged relationship with a youth he did not like.

According to police, Sarvesh took the step since he was irked over his daughter's alleged affair. Apparently, he decided to teach his daughter a lesson after finding them in a compromising position two days ago.

On Wednesday, Sarvesh, a vegetable vendor, found his daughter alone in the house and beheaded her with a sharp-edged weapon.

Panic gripped the area when locals noticed Sarvesh Kumar of Pandetara village walking towards Majhila police station with his daughter's severed head.

After being alerted by locals, two cops intercepted him and he was brought to the police station, 143 km from Lucknow. Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said the man had been arrested and further action was being taken. Top police officers of the district reached the spot following the incident.

A video of Sarvesh with the head and flashing the victory sign has gone viral on social media. In the purported video, Sarvesh Kumar says he beheaded his daughter with a sharp tool as he was unhappy with her relationship with a man.

“This is my daughter’s head. I cut her off. I couldn’t find anything; else I would have killed both of them. I saw her. I have done it with a sharp tool… Her body is lying in the room,” he is heard saying in the clip.

The cop holds the victim's severed head, strolls in the police station; suspended

Meanwhile, a video surfaced on social media, wherein a police constable was seen holding the victim’s chopped head and strolling in the police station. Taking cognizance of the gross indiscipline, IG (Lucknow range) Lakshmi Singh placed the constable under suspension.

A senior police officer said the body of the girl has been sent for the post-mortem examination and further action is being taken. “The accused is being interrogated, and we will soon present him before a magistrate,” said the officer.

According to the NCRB's "Crime in India" 2019 report, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of crimes against women (59,853), accounting for 14.7 percent of such cases across the country. UP also had the highest number of crimes against girl children under the POCSO Act.