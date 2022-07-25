Man Held for Threatening, Stalking Katrina Kaif on Social Media

Mumbai: Police have arrested a man on Monday for allegedly giving death threats to actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal through social media.

Santacruz Police had registered a case after Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal filed a complaint against a person for allegedly threatening him and his British-born actress-wife Katrina Kaif on Instagram.

The accused, who is identified as Manvinder Singh, is a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. Singh, who claims to be a fan of 39-year-old Katrina, was struggling to get work in films and TV series in Mumbai.

After receiving a complaint from the Bollywood actor couple, the Santacruz Police Station had booked the person under various sections of Indian Penal Code and IT Act for posting death threats on social media and stalking Katrina.

It may be recalled here that the actor couple had returned to India recently after holidaying in Maldives and had posted their holiday memories on social media, after which she was issued dire threats.