Man Forces Wife To Bathe Naked In Public In Ritual To Conceive Son

A 38-year-old businessman was booked along with his parents and a godman for allegedly forcing his wife to bathe in public under Maleshwar waterfall in Ratnagiri district so that she conceives a male child and it was a part of a black magic ritual initiated by a godman.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 498 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and relevant sections of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, the Bharti Vidyapeeth police official said.

The woman lodged a complaint in which she alleged that her in-laws have been torturing her since 2013 for dowry and for not giving birth to a male child.

According to a complainant, the man and his parents took her to a godman in Jayasingpur, Kolhapur district. The occultist did pooja saying that the woman was under the influence of black magic. They performed pooja at their house in Ambegaon Budruk and offices based in Akurdi, Shirol, and Survad village in Indapur tehsil. The godman asked the man to make his wife bathe under the waterfall in front of everyone and gave assurance that doing so may give what they want, following the ritual, the woman was taken to Ratnagiri district and told to take bath naked in public view.

The woman also alleged that her signature was forged by her husband to take a loan of Rs. 75 lakh against her property for business purposes.

Pune Police have registered the case and the investigation is underway.

