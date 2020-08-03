NEW DELHI: In a very shocking incident, a man found dead lizard body in sambar when he ordered food at Saravana Bhavan, a well known South Indian eatery in Delhi. The man who visited Saravana Bhavan took the video of entire incident and it went viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place when a person by name Pankaj Agarwal visited the restaurant along with his friends from Fatehpuri.

In the video, one could see the man showing the carcass of the lizard on a spoon with half-eaten food visible in the background. The men are yelling at the restaurant staff and he points out that half of the lizard is missing. Pankaj can be heard saying that "Muh se nikala hai yeh bite...aadhi gayab hai." Here is the video.

A dead lizard found in sambar at most popular restaurant saravana Bhavan, Connaught Place (CP), New Delhi pic.twitter.com/yAwqBX7PvD — Golden corner (@supermanleh) August 2, 2020

Later, the man lodged a complaint against the restaurant for the act. A case has been registered under Section 269 of the IPC and Section 336 of the IPC. Police took the details of the restaurant staff and the cooking ingredients being used there and they have also asked for the CCTV footage from the restaurant.

Saravana Bhavan is one of the largest south Indian vegetarian restaurant chains in the world, with 39 outlets in the country and 87 abroad. It was founded in 1981 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.