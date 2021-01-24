Man Cheats Pune Jeweller Of Rs 50 Lakh By Giving Sand That Turns Gold Upon Heating

In Pune, a jeweller bought 4 kg of sand from a man whom he knew over a year. He made the jeweller believe that the special sand from Bengal would turn into gold upon heating. The jeweller didn't realise that he has been duped.

According to Indian Express report, a jeweller who belongs to Hadaspur of Pune filed a complaint stating that the accused man used to visit his shop from a year and they became friends. The man had become acquainted with the jeweller's family as well and slowly started supplying dairy products.

After a few days, the accused went on to give the jeweller a bag filled with 4 kg sand and said the jeweller that upon heating, the sand will turn into gold. The jeweller who trusted him gave Rs 30 lakh in cash and gold worth around Rs. 20 lakh. The jeweller later realised that he has been cheated. He lodged a complaint with the Hadaspur police.

The accused has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.