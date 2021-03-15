Man Attacks Kamal Haasan's Car Near Kancheepuram

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan's car was allegedly attacked by a man on late Sunday. The incident took place near Kancheepuram while he was returning to the hotel after campaigning. In a public meeting conducted on Sunday, Kamal Haasan introduced the Kancheepuram constituency candidate, SKP Gopinath.

According to the reports, the man was in an inebriated state and tried to block Kamal Haasan's car as he wanted to meet the Tamil superstar. Kamal wasn't injured but the windscreen of the vehicle got damaged. The man suffered injuries and he was immediately taken to the hospital.

Man gets beaten brutally after allegedly banging on @ikamalhaasan's car window at Kancheepuram. He was reportedly beaten badly as word spread that Kamal's car window was broken! Vehicle is fine, says Kamal's team. pic.twitter.com/fiZdBZ6LCi — Pramod Madhav♠️ (@PramodMadhav6) March 14, 2021

The party's general secretary AG Mourya took to his Twitter and claimed that the person who attempted to break the glass of Kamal's car in Kancheepuram was handed over to the police. Mourya said that the attack was a planned one and they wouldn't fear such tactics. He further added that Kamal Hassan is going to speak in Coimbatore today.

According to the reports, the party's representatives went to Vishnukanchi police station to file a complaint at around 11 pm on Sunday.