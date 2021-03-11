Mamata Banerjee Attacked During Election Campaign in Nandigram

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday shared that she was manhandled by a few men result of which, she was injured. Banerjee alleged that this happened when she was leaving the temple after praying.

This incident took place at around 6 pm near the Birulia area, Reyapara. The CM had plans to stay back at Nandigram in the Purba Medinipur district, but due to the incident, she was rushed to the hospital. Following this, the CM’s security was questioned.

This is what happened?

According to the CM, she was manhandled and pushed by four to five men. She was trying to get into the car but couldn’t. In the chaos, she fell on the ground with force and sprained her leg. The leg was swollen and as a result of it, Banerjee had a fever.

The CM also added that when all this was happening, there was no security personnel present. She alleged that it was all part of a conspiracy as not even local cops were present at the scene. Currently, Banerjee is undergoing treatment at SSKM hospital in Kolkata.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) demanded a report on the matter and said that they will need all the details regarding what had happened.

What eyewitnesses are Saying

Completely opposing the story as narrated by Banerjee, the crowd and eyewitnesses are now saying something different. Many people gathered to see and greet the CM. A student shared that Banerjee was not pushed but instead got hurt while the crowd tried getting closer to her.

“A lot of people had gathered to see the CM. As she was leaving, she fell down and got injured. She hurt her neck and leg. She was not pushed, the public was only gathering to see her. Also, the car was moving very slowly,” shared the student.

An eyewitness Chitranjan Das told ANI that the CM was not pushed or hit by anyone. “I was there and I saw what happened. The CM was sitting inside her car but the door was open. A hoarding was placed right in front of the car. It fell on the door and also hit Mamata on the leg and near the neck. She got hurt because of the hoarding. Nobody pushed or hit her.”