Malayalam Controversy: KTR, Tharoor Call Out Language Chauvinism

Hyderabad: A Delhi government-run hospital recently issued an order banning the nurses from speaking in Malayalam. The hospital warned them of serious consequences and said that action will be taken against them if they do not speak in English or Hindi.

The order stated that most of the patients and staff members do not know the language and feel helpless. It causes a lot of inconveniences. “So it is directed to all Nursing Personnel to use only Hindi and English for communication otherwise serious action will be taken.”

After facing heavy criticism, the hospital withdrew the order. The office of the Nursing Superintendent of Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER) shared that the circular was issued “without any instructions or knowledge of the Hospital Administration and Delhi Government.” Therefore, “it stands withdrawn with immediate effect.”

Several political leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned this action. Shashi Tharoor, TRS leader KT Rama Rao as well tweeted protesting the circular. “This directive reeks of language chauvinism,” said the leader.

“India has 22 official languages & Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi etc are included. Every Indian should have the right to converse in a language of their choice & no one should infringe on that basic right,” he added.

Several Netizens replied to this condemning the move. “Not allowing two mallus to speak in their own language is just ridiculous,” replied a user.