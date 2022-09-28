Malali Mosque Row: Mangaluru Court to Pronounce Verdict on Oct 17

Mangaluru: A court in Mangaluru of Karnataka has reserved its verdict on Malali mosque row for October 17. Several petitions were filed by the Hindu activists claiming that remnants of a structure resembling a temple were found when the mosque was being demolished for renovation in April this year.

The historical Malali mosque is situated within Ganjimath gram panchayat limits in Mangaluru taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The third additional civil court was hearing the petitions filed by the Hindu activists. The five petitioners including TA Dhananjaya have demanded a probe after a structure resembling a Hindu temple was found inside the mosque.

Seeking the dismissal of the petition, the advocate for the mosque argued that the matter comes under the Wakf-related court as the mosque is the property of the Wakf Board.

