Makeshift School At Ghazipur Border For Protesting Farmers' Children

New Delhi: Children are studying alphabets, poems, and counting inside a temporary "pathshala" at the Ghazipur site of farmers' protest in New Delhi, a step taken by agitators to prevent learning loss of those students, who came with their parents in support of the protest and now spending days at the place, according to a report.

This incident occurred around 12 noon, one could hear the voice of young children learning speeches and patriotic songs. The "pathshala", which began on January 22, is seeing an increased number of students day by day as people working as laborers in the nearby places have also started sending their kids to the class. Until now, it has around 70-80 students.

Mata Savitribai Phule Mahasabha's Nirdesh Singh, who is running the school, said, "We have opened a pathshala in a makeshift shelter. We thought of opening this school when we got to know that several children present here were just spending their days loitering around."

Not only Ghazipur but education at the Singhu protest site continues with various initiatives, including the distribution of free books. However, this unique "pathshala" is the first of its kind that has arranged proper timing and lunch breaks for the students.

Farmers have been protesting at the border points in the national capital against the Centre's three farm laws for over two months now.