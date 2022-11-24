Makers of Vijay-Rashmika starrer Varisu Get Notice for Filming Elephants Without Permission

Actor VIjay’s upcoming Tamil film ‘Varisu’ has landed in legal trouble as the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has issued notice to the filmmakers. The notice says the filmmakers have failed to obtain pre-shoot permission before filming the elephants for a movie scene.

The notice added that the oversight from the filmmakers side is a violation of performing animal rules. As per reports the five elephants were used for the shooting of a Tamil movie without obtaining the necessary permission.

The AWBI has sent a notice to Hyderabad-based Venkateswara Creations for violating the performing animal rules. Under the rules, every person has to register with the Board if the animals are being exhibited or trained, AWBI Secretary SK Dutta.

“Elephants are protected under Schedule–I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and as per the Rule 7(2) of the Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, 2001, it is necessary to obtain prior permission for using performing animals in films.” the notice added.

Tamil movie ‘Varisu’is being produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Venkateswara Creations. The film stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The movie is slated for release in theatres during Pongal next year.

