MUMBAI: Renowned veteran Bollywood director Basu Chatterjee is no more. He passed away at his residence here on Thursday due to age-related health issues. He was 93.

The mention of Basu Chatterjee’s name reminds Indian film lovers of some of his cult films like ‘Rajinigandha’ and ‘Chitchor’. Capturing the imagination of mainly the middle-classes audiences, he came up with simple love stories that enthralled one and all in the 1970s and ‘80s. There were other critically-acclaimed films like ‘Choti Si Baat’, Baaton Baaton Mein’ and ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’ that won him name and fame in a long career as a sensible director.

The Indian Film and TV Directors’ Association confirmed the news on its official Twitter handle. It tweeted, “IFTDA mourns the demise of legendary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee. A master of humour who delved into social and moral issues through his films. We pray to the almighty to bless his noble soul and give courage to his family to bear the irreplaceable loss.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the death of Chatterjee. He tweeted, “Sad to hear of the demise of Sri Basu Chatterjee. His works are brilliant and sensitive. It touched people’s hearts and represented the simple and complex emotions, as well as struggles of people.”

Amitabh Bachchan remembered him as “a quiet, soft spoken gentle human.”

Anil Kapoor, who acted in Chatterjee’s ‘Chameli Ki Shaadi’, tweeted, “A director who was always ahead of his time. Basu Chatterjee will be truly missed. He was an effortless genius and an amazing human being. May he rest in peace.”

West Bengal CM mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter to share her thoughts and offer condolences.

Chatterjee’s last rites were performed at the Santacruz crematorium on Thursday afternoon.