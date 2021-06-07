Make Time for PM Modi Speech at 5PM Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he will be addressing the nation at 5 pm today (June 7).

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted that “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 PM today, 7th June.”

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5 PM today, 7th June. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 7, 2021

After the surge of Covid19 cases in the second wave, India is finally seeing a decline. April-May were the worst months for the country, but now that the situation is coming slowly under control, many states that were under a lockdown for the past few weeks are now lifting the restrictions.

The PM’s address comes in time with the decline and lifting of the restrictions. According to the reports, Modi will talk about the cases, lockdown and how the states dealt with it. But most importantly, it will focus on the vaccine drive in India.

World’s largest vaccine drive was launched in India in January. It started with vaccinating the frontline workers and medical officials. But in no time the country faced a shortage. The Centre’s policy has been heavily criticized by everyone including opposition, states and even Supreme Court.

Earlier the central government announced that vaccination for citizens 45 and above will be free and those between 18 to 44 will have to pay for it. This move was criticized by the Supreme Court.

PM Modi is expected to talk about India’s vaccine policy and shortage. The doses were exported in huge quantities but with the increase in cases in the past few months, the export had to be halted.