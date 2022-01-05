In what could be termed as a major security lapse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a Punjab tour was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes on Wednesday due to blockade by some protesters near Bathinda.

In a statement, the Home Ministry said that after the "major security lapse" his convoy decided to return and the program at Bathinda was cancelled due to the breach. The Prime Minister was supposed to visit a National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. But due to rains and poor visibility, it was decided that he would go via road which would take more than two hours. After necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police, the convoy proceeded, but as they were approaching the memorial, the road was found blocked by protestors and the PM convoy was stranded on the flyover.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ferozepur rally was also postponed stated Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. He was supposed to lay the foundation stone of multiple health projects, a Satellite Centre of PGIMER Chandigarh at Ferozepur and Medical colleges at Kapurthala & Hoshiarpur.