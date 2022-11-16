Major fire breaks out in Jamia Masjid of Ladakh, Firefighting Continues

Ladakh: A massive fire erupted inside Jamia Masjid in the Drass area of Ladakh on Wednesday. The locals and the firefighting personnel are engaged in efforts to extinguish the flames which seemingly have destroyed a Qadeem Hanfiya Jamia Masjid Shareef in the area.

It is still not clear what caused the blaze that engulfed the whole mosque. Moments before the fire incident, believers had offered prayers at the mosque. A video of the huge fireballs coming out of the mosque is being shared on social media.

Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC-Kargil, Feroz Khan came down heavily on the fire and emergency service department as fire tenders were not available at sub-divisional level in Kargil.

J&K: Massive fire breaks out in one of the oldest Mosque Jamia Masjid in Drass, Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/gSQxWgvuXj — श्रवण बिश्नोई (किसान) (@SharwanKumarBi7) November 16, 2022

“The fire and emergency department of UT Ladakh has failed to protect properties of people in fire incidents. Despite liberal funding the dept could not provide fire engine service @ sub divisional level. I request the LG to establish fire brigade unit at sub-divisional level,” Feroz Khan tweeted.

The fire and emergency deptt of UT L has failed to protect properties of people in fire incidents.Despite of liberal funding the dept could nt provide fire engine service @ sub divisional level I request HLG 2 estab fire brigade unit at sub divisional level.@lg_ladakh @IgpLadakh pic.twitter.com/BUdIAnTgSJ — Feroz Ahmed Khan (@FerozKhan_Kgl) November 16, 2022

