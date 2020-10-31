Major Earthquake Hits Greece, Turkey, Mini-tsunami On Aegean Island

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 had struck off Greek island of Samos and Turkey's Aegean coast. At least 12 people have been killed and dozens injured in Turkey's western Izmir province after many buildings collapsed. Greek public television said the quake also caused a mini-tsunami on the eastern Aegean Sea island of Samos, damaging buildings. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter that, "We have received information about six collapsed buildings in Izmir province, which incudes the city."

"Some of our fellow citizens are stuck in the rubble," said Environment Minister Murat Kurum, adding that he knew of five collapsed buildings. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted that he was ready to help with all the means available to our state."

The quake occurred 14 kilometres from the Greek town of Neon Karlovasion, on the island of Samos in the Aegean Sea. Here are a few videos.

Small tsunami waves (?) following #earthquake in Greece and Turkey https://t.co/d9WCLayfi1 — Atle Rotevatn (@UiB_Rotevatn) October 30, 2020

Praying for people in Izmir, Turkey and Samos in Greece as they've been hit by a powerful earthquake pic.twitter.com/Rb5ZEtYa6G — Urban Arsenal (@urbanarsenaI) October 30, 2020

Greece and Turkey are located in one of the world's most active earthquake zones. In 1999, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 magnitude shook Turkey's northwest. More than 17,000 people, including 1,000 in Istanbul have been killed. In 2011, another earthquake occured in the southeastern province of Van, resulted in over 600 deaths.