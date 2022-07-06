Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra unfollowed the Twitter account of her Trinamool Congress party on Wednesday after the party’s official Twitter handle put out a tweet distancing itself from the comments made by her on the Goddess Kaali poster by a Canada-based film-maker Leena Manimekalai. However, the Krishnanagar MP has not reacted on this yet.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave East 2022, Moitra said that it is up to people how they perceive Gods. “For me, Goddess Kaali (Kali) is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess… I, within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper, have the right to imagine Kali in that way. That is my freedom,” she said.

Mahua’s statements have triggered angry comments and responses from the leaders and people for hurting religious sentiments.

Soon after Moitra's comments went viral, the TMC issued a clarification condemning Mahua’s remarks against the Goddess Kali.

“The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments(sic),” the tweet put out by the official handle of TMC read.