Mahindra University announces admission to BA, BBA for 2021-22

Mahindra University’s newly established School of Management (MU-SoM), announces three years of interdisciplinary B.A. and BBA degree programs from the academic year 2021-22. Cornell University’s SC Johnson School of Business, USA is the academic partner of MU-SoM.

BA (Economics & Finance), BBA (Digital Technologies), and BBA (Computational Business Analytics) will be offered. The 3 programs will have industry-ready curricula, a strong research focus, a high-quality faculty pool, and a strong internationally benchmarked pedagogy. Students can apply online.

The admissions will be based on merit, followed by personal interviews. The eligibility criterion is 10+2 or equivalent from any statutory board with 80% or equivalent grade for the students from IB or other approved Boards or students with valid SAT scores. For admission to the B.A. (Economics & Finance) and BBA (Computational Business Analytics) programs, Mathematics as a subject is mandatory in the 12th grade. The last date to apply for the first round of admissions is May 30, 2021. The 1st round of interviews for shortlisted candidates is tentatively scheduled for June 09-10, 2021.

“Mahindra University School of Management aspires to become a leading business school in India by developing ethical, innovative, entrepreneurial, technologically astute, culturally aware and socially-conscious managers, leaders and scholars who will contribute to the development of the economy and society”, says Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor, Mahindra University. “Our academic partner, Cornell’s SC Johnson School of Business, will help us with strategy formulation, curricula, and course structures, faculty mentoring, delivery of lectures by visiting professors from Cornell, and student immersions at their campus in Ithaca, NY”, he adds.

MU has an international faculty roster with rich industry-academic background, global exposure, and research focus besides having contemporary curricula that are frequently reviewed and updated, and aligned to the global business requirements. Three Bachelor’s degrees are on offer, with a special emphasis on preparing the students for the digital economy.

The B.A. & BBA Degree will be awarded after successful completion of three years of study as per academic program & curricula set and approved by the Academic Council of the University, in line with UGC regulations.