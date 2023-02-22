Mahatma Gandhi’s Great Grandson Protests Against Sakal Hindu Samaj Rally in Mumbai on Sunday

Mumbai: As Sakal Hindu Samaj, an apex body of Hindu-nationalist groups, is preparing to organise a protest against cases of inter-faith marriages and religious conversion, the Mahatma Gandhi Foundation (MGF) has urged the Navi Mumbai police to take preventive action against the proposed Akrosh Morcha in the city on February 26.

The MGF President Tushar A. Gandhi on Wednesday shot off a letter to the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe and called upon the police chief to stop the ‘hate speech’ filled protest or face the contempt of the Supreme Court. In his letter, the great grandson of the Mahatma claimed the police seemed to be ‘not concerned’ even as incidents of hate speeches and rallies in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra are on the rise.

“Due to this apathy on the part of the law enforcement agencies, concerned citizens are compelled to move the courts to ensure implementation of several orders passed by the highest courts of the land,” Tushar Gandhi said.

It is worth mentioning that the apex court the Hindu groups have earlier held protests in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and calls for economic and social boycott of Muslims were raised in these rallies.

