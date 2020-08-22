LONDON: Mahatma Gandhi's pair of gold-plated glasses has been sold in Britain for 260,000 pounds (USD 340,000, approx Rs 2,55 crore).

"We found them just four weeks ago in our letterbox, left there by a gentleman whose uncle had been given them by Gandhi himself," East Bristol Auctions wrote on Instagram after the sale late Friday.

"An incredible result for an incredible item! Thanks to all those who bid."

The auction house also mentioned that Gandhi had given the glasses to the vendor's uncle while he was working for British Petroleum in South Africa during the 1920s or 30s. Gandhi was known for giving out old or unwanted pairs who needed it or those who have helped him.

The original estimate for the glasses were 15,000 pounds, and it smashed it to be auctioned for 260,000 pounds.

Auctioneer Andrew Stowe told an international channel earlier this month that the vendor had told him, "If they're no good, just throw them away." When he suggested they might be worth 15,000 pounds, "I think he nearly fell off his chair."