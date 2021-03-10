Mahashivratri Mantras To Chant, Check Devotional Songs Playlist

Mahashivratri will be celebrated on 11th March, this year. The festival of Lord Shiva, the grand celebration of marriage between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is a significant day for the devotees.

This day celebrates the marriage of Lord of Destruction, “The Destroyer” Lord Shiva and Goddess of fertility and beauty, Parvati. A festival which brings together everyone in a happy bond, just like on the day of the marriage when Lord Shiva was accompanied by different creatures including Gods, Devils and also Animals.

Maha Shivaratri comes in the month of Phalguna according to the Hindu calendar. It is the fourteenth day of the New Moon phase. On this day, the devotees celebrate in a grand manner. Many observe fast and eat only after performing a Pooja. It also involves chanting of Mantras and seeking the blessing and energy from Lord Shiva.

Celebrate this festival with some beautiful devotional songs. Here are some of the most famous Maha Shivaratri devotional songs to celebrate the festival.

DEVOTIONAL SONGS FOR MAHA SHIVARATRI

1. Jai Shiv Omkara

ARTIST: Anuradha Paudwal

2. Shiv Tandav Stotram

ARTIST: Shankar Mahadevan

3. Shivaya Suvarnamala Stuti

ARTIST: G Gayathri Devi and S Saindhavi

5. Aatthoramaa

ARTIST: Pushpavanam Kuppusamy

6. Gaao Re Gao Mahima Bholenath Ki

ARTIST: Saurabh Madhukar

7. Subah Subah Le Shiv Ka Naam

ARTIST: Hariharan

On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri or on any other day, chanting the Shiva mantra gives energy. If you want to please the Lord, try chanting these mantras.

MANTRAS FOR MAHA SHIVARATRI

1. Panchakshari Shiva Moola Mantra

Om Namah Shivaya

2. Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat

3. Shiva Gayatri Mantra

Om Tatpurushaay Vidmahe Mahadevaay Deemahi Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat

4. Shiva Dhyaan Mantra

Karcharankritam Vaa Kaayjam Karmjam Vaa Shravannayanjam Vaa Maansam Vaa Paradham |

Vihitam Vihitam Vaa Sarv Metat Kshamasva Jay Jay Karunaabdhe Shree Mahadev Shambho ||

5. Shiva Stotram

Karpur Gauram Karunavataram

Sansara Saram Bhujagendra Haram

Sada Vasantam Hridayaravinde

Bhavam Bhavani Sahitam Namami

6. Rudra Mantra

Om Namo Bhagwate Rudraay

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat