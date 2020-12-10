MUMBAI: In a bid to curb heinous crimes against women and children in Maharashtra, the state cabinet on Wednesday approved a draft bill that has provisions for stern punishment, including the death penalty, life sentence, and hefty fines, for the perpetrators, and speedy trial.

The Shakti Act is modelled on the lines of Andhra Pradesh's Disha Act, which was brought last year to curb crime against women and children after a veterinarian was raped and murdered in Hyderabad, triggering widespread public outrage.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had led a team of government officials early this year to Andhra Pradesh, where he held discussions with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Home Minister M Sucharita and others on the Disha Act.

Later, a committee headed by Ashwini Dorje, director, Maharashtra Police Academy, was set up to study the Disha Act and prepare a similar law for the state.

Subsequently, a cabinet sub-committee headed by PWD minister Ashok Chavan was set up to approve the draft Act and put it before the cabinet for clearance.

The draft bill seeks to amend relevant sections of the IPC, CrPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the proposed law's application in the state.

The cabinet approved the draft bill at a meeting here and it will be tabled in the state legislature during its upcoming winter session, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told reporters after the meeting.

Features of Maharashtra Shakti Act Draft Bill