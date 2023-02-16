Maharashtra Woman Killed By Live-In Partner, Body Hidden In Bed Box

A 37-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her live-in partner who hid her body in the storage area of the bed at their rented house near Mumbai on wednesday. Hardik Shah then tried to flee Palghar district of Maharashtra but was arrested by the railway police.

Hardik was unemployed while Megha, who was working as a nurse, used to bear the household expenses. This led to frequent quarrels between the couple which resulted in the killing of her, police said in a statement.

After killing Megha, Hardik sold some household items and escaped with the money. On information that he was fleeing by train, the railway police traced his location and was arrested at Nagda in Madhya Pradesh.

