Maharashtra Tragedy: 10 Infants Died In A Hospital Fire At Bhandara

BHANDARA: At least 10 babies lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a hospital in Maharashtra. The incident took place at the Bhandara district hospital on Saturday.

A fire broke out at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) where seventeen babies were admitted. 10 were in the outbound ward and seven at the inborn ward. The nurses and helper immediately raised the alarm. The fire brigade was called.

But before the fire officials arrived, the staff were only able to save seven babies of the inborn ward and ten of them of the outbound ward, suffocated to death.

Bhandara Collector Sandeep Kadam condemned the death and spoke on the incident saying, it could be a short circuit, but it would be too early to verify anything.

District civil surgeon Pramod Khandate said the fire broke out a 2am today. Nurses and helper raised an alarm as soon as they saw smoke coming out of the neonatal care unit. The staff tried to extinguish fire as soon as possible. But by that time most newborn had died due to suffocation and one due to severe burn injuries.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered a probe into the incident and spoke to the Health Minister Rajesh Tope on the matter. The families of these babies will be given Rs 5 lakh as compensation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted his condolences on Twitter. “Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible,” read the tweet.

Even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the death and requested the state government to provide very possible assistance to the families of the injured and deceased.

This is not the first time that such an incident took place. Children have suffered due to a hospital fire or incubators going ablaze.

Rajasthan JK Lon Hospital (January 2020)

In January 2020, a newborn girl died after suffering severe burn injuries at a hospital in Alwar. The baby sustained 70 percent burn injuries and died during the treatment. 15 babies were shifted to another hospital and admitted to the care unit. Over the course of the year, Over the course of 2019, the hospital recorded 940 infant deaths and the deaths continued in 2020 as well.

Andhra Pradesh Hindupur Government Hospital (November 2019)

A newborn child lost her life after smoke started emanating out of the incubator and the baby started having breathing problems. She was shifted to another room and kept on ventilation. After an hour, the baby passed away.

Hyderabad Shine Children's Hospital (October 2019)

In October 2019, a four month old baby died in a fire that broke out in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The hospital had “No clearance” from the fire department, but they ignored it. Four other babies were injured as well.

Panjabrao Deshmukh Hospital Amravati May 2017)

Four infants died after the incubators caught fire. All the babies suffered severe burns. The incident was said to be caused due to a short-circuit. Negligence from the hospital staff was alleged in this case.