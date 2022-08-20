Mumbai : Maharashtra security forces are on high alert after it received a threat message of ‘26/11-style’ terror strike on the helpline number of Mumbai Traffic Police. The threat message was received on Friday night, officials said on Saturday.

The Mumbai Police swung into action immediately and formed three teams of the Crime Branch to investigate the matter. The other state and central agencies are also being involved in the operations, city Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar said.

This is the second terror threat in two days in Maharashtra. On Thursday a crew-less boat carrying AK-47 rifles drifted to Raigad coast sending the state police into a tizzy.

The sender in his threat message to Mumbai Traffic Police WhatsApp helpline number warned of explosions' in the country's commercial capital, exceeding the disastrous effect of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks (2008).

“Mumbaikars should not panic. We are probing the issue from all angles and the Crime Branch is investigating it. Nothing will happen, we shall keep the city safe,” Phansalkar told mediapersons.

Maharashtra | Last night, Mumbai's traffic police control received some messages, talking about spreading terror, they were threatening. The texts mentioned that some of the threatener's associates are also active in India: Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar https://t.co/yW4KWPRhJR pic.twitter.com/ey6ydmEVMa — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

The police official said one of the numbers in the WhatsApp chat messages seems to be from Pakistan while there are six other Indian numbers in the communication which are being tracked by the probe teams.

“We are examining it from all possible angles and the Anti-Terrorism Squad will also be roped in. We are on high alert. People of Mumbai need not worry,” Phansalkar assured.

The threat messages have been received just 95 days before the Mumbai mayhem's upcoming 14th anniversary. The 26/11 terror attack in India’s economic capital killed 166 and over 300 were wounded. After a 60-hours mini-war, the security forces were successful in capturing Ajmal Kasab, who was later tried and executed.

