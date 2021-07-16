Maharashtra SSC Results 2021: MSBSHSE to Declare Results on This Website

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: MSBSHSE, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, is expected to release the Maharashtra SSC Results 2021 in the near future.

The board was expected to disclose the SSC results yesterday, as School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad stated in an interview that the results will be released by July 15.

However, the board is yet to make an official announcement on the results. As a result, it is likely that Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 will not be released today, but perhaps this week.

Students will be able to view their respective results on the board's official website after the Maharashtra SSC Result 2201 is announced. Students may also check their results at the link.

How to Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2021

Step 1: Go to the board's official website.

Step 2: Go to the homepage and click on the 'Maharashtra SSC Result 2021' link (once released).

Step 3: On the screen, a new page will be displayed.

Step 4: Fill in the required information and click the submit button.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save it on your computer and print it off for future reference.

Students should check the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education's official website for any updates on the Maharashtra SSC Result 2021.