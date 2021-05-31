Maharashtra Records Lowest One-Day Cases Since Mid-March

Mumbai: Since Mid-March, this is the first time that Maharashtra has seen a drop in the cases and has reported fewer daily number. On Sunday, 18,600 cases were reported. This is the lowest number since Mid-March. The total count now stands at 57,31 815, confirmed the Health Ministry.

Whereas the number of fatalities was 402. The total death toll is now 94,844. The number of daily positive cases seems to be coming down since the lockdown began. It is helping the decrease in the state but the overall number is still high.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray shared that the number of daily fresh cases have come down but the overall cases remain high. Mumbai is doing well as the positivity rate there has come down, but there are still a high number of patients at the hospitals. So we need to take care and not start violating the rules now.

On March 16, the state recorded one of the lowest counts with 17,864 new cases. Since then, this is the first time that Maharashtra has seen such a low number. Even on Saturday, the cases were more than 20k, which is 20,295 and 443 fatalities. 22,532 patients were discharged from the hospital on Sunday. The total number of recovered patients is now 53,62,370.

Maharashtra is doing well with the recovery rate. Its recovery is now at 93.55 per cent. But as the positivity rate was also high in the past couple of months, the number of active cases remain a concern. There are currently 2,71,801 active cases.

The Maharashtra government has decided to extend the lockdown by 15 days after reviewing the Covid situation in the state. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that a new set of guidelines will be issued on June 1.

The state cabinet had decided to extend the restrictions on people's movement and businesses to further contain the spread of coronavirus.