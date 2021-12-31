Maharashtra Records First Omicron Death in India

Maharashtra confirmed the presence of Omicron after a 52-year-old man died of a heart attack recently in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune. The state added 198 cases on Thursday which is its highest single-day count taking the total number of cases of the COVID-19 variant in the state to 450.

The man from Pimpri Chinchwad had died on December 28 at the local Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital. The state health authorities however refrained from terming it as an Omicron death despite the man having a travel history to Nigeria and were also Covid positive. The patient had diabetes for the past 13 years and they stated that his death was due to non-Covid reasons. The National Institute of Virology report revealed that he was infected with the Omicron variant.

Of the 23 states and Union territories that have recorded Omicron cases so far, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of 450, followed by Delhi (320), Kerala (109), and Gujarat (97).

