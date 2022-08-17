Maharashtra: Passenger Train Derails After Collision in Gondia, 50 Hurt

Over 50 persons were injured after 3 bogies of a train derailed in Gondia. The incident took place at around 2.30 am on August 17. The train was on its way from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh to Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

According to the reports, the accident took place as there was a collision between a goods train and a passenger train. The collision between two trains was due to the signalling issues. It is said that the driver has applied brakes but couldn't avert colliding with the goods trains.

No deaths were reported. The injured were shifted to the local hospital for treatment.

Reports say that the goods train coming from Raipur to Nagpur was hit by a passenger train coming from behind. The re-railing was completed at 4.30 am, affected train left the site at 5.24 am and arrived in Gondia at 5.44 am. Traffic movement was resumed by 5.45 am.