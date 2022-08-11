Maharashtra: IT Raids At Steel, Cloth Merchant And Real Estate Developer Office, Homes

The Income Tax officials have conducted a raid at steel, cloth merchant, and real estate developer's office and residence in Jalna. The IT raids have been conducted at his properties including factories, homes, and offices between August 1 and 8th.

The IT department declared the confiscation amount on Thursday while officially informing about the 8-days-long raid. The seized assets include Rs 100 crores worth of property, Rs 56 crores worth of cash, 32 kgs of gold, pearls-diamonds along with important documents including some unaccounted assets worth crores. The officials said it took a total of 13 hours to count the seized cash.