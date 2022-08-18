Raigad: A suspicious speed-boat carrying explosives found on the Harihareshwar Beach in Maharashtra's Raigad has sent the security forces into a tizzy on Thursday afternoon.

The suspicious boat is apparently of foreign origins and some dismantled weapons were found on board, local police officials said. The police have begun investigating the matter.

A team of the state Anti-Terrorism Squad is rushing to the site to probe the speedboat, source said. Taking a serious note of the speed-boat incident, Maharashtra Police has sounded a high alert in the entire Raigad district.

2 suspicious boats found on the seashore of #Raigad district of Maharashtra, AK-47 and some bullets found from the boat. pic.twitter.com/YCKQL81iwx — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) August 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadvanis told reporters that there is no confirmation of any terror angle. He said the boat carrying three AK-47 rifles belongs to an Australian citizen.

“The boat is in a half-broken condition and drifted towards Konkan coast due to high tide in the sea. Keeping in mind the coming festive season, police and administration have been instructed to be prepared,” Fadnavis said.

The boat belongs to an Australian citizen. Boat's engine broke out in the sea, people were rescued by a Korean boat. It has now reached Harihareshwar beach. Keeping in mind the coming festive season, police & administration have been instructed to be prepared: Maharashtra Dy CM https://t.co/L8e9Y8q6al pic.twitter.com/1cM7q6WpuN — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

(With inputs from ANI)



