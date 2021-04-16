Maharashtra's Haffkine Institute To Manufacture Covaxin

Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states with coronavirus. With each passing day, the number of coronavirus cases are increasing in the state.

Following a request from Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the centre gave its green signal for Haffkine Institute to manufacture Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, on the basis of the transfer of technology.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office wrote that "The Dept of Science and Technology, Government of India, has granted approval to Haffkine Institute to produce Bharat Biotech''s Covaxin vaccine on a transfer of technology basis." Uddhav Thackeray has thanked Prime Minister for approving this request. Covaxin is currently being produced by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

A statement issued by the CM's office reads, "The letter further said that a period of one year has been given for the production of Covaxin. In view of the current growing infection and demand for vaccines, Haffkine should start production as soon as possible. It should appoint experienced and trained technicians."

Maharashtra health secretary Dr. Pradeep Vyas said that "Haffkine has quoted capacity to manufacture 22 million doses annually."

A total of 61,695 new COVID-19 cases and 349 deaths have been reported on Thursday in Maharashtra. As per the state health department, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 36,39,855, including 29,59,056 recoveries and 59,153 deaths.

Maharashtra needs at least 40 lakh doses per week to vaccinate 6 to 7 lakh people a day. Currently, the state is immunising 2 to 3.5 lakh people a day.