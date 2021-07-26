Maharashtra Floods: 149 Casualties and At Least 100 Missing

The floods in Maharashtra are causing more and more devastation every day. The death toll and people who have lost their homes have increased. Due to heavy rains, the Konkan region and other nearby areas have been affected the most. The death toll as of now is 149 with 37 deaths reported on Sunday itself.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the state government are planning for it and the details regarding relief packages will be shared soon. The response to this and in case of future events is that NDRF will be set up. In case such a situation arises again, the response team will be there to take care as the paramount thing in such cases is quick action.

The Indian Meteorological Department recently issued a red alert in Mumbai, indicating heavy rains at isolated places in the city. Even last Sunday and Monday (July 18), there were heavy rains in several areas of Mumbai along with its neighboring districts like Thane, Palghar, and Raigad.

Rescue teams are trying to find the missing persons. People are sharing images and videos. You can see two-wheelers and even four-wheelers floating everywhere. Houses were destroyed and damaged. Many relocated before the situation got worse, but few couldn’t. They are said to be trapped in their homes.

CM Thackeray recently shared that the government is doing everything it can. Relief packages will be provided and other things like camps will be set up. Food, medicine, and clothes will be given to all those affected by the floods. No kind of difficulty or issue should become in between. All the requirements have been shared with the district administrations.

According to the government report, around 2,29,074 citizens have been rescued so far. 25 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on the scene, assisting. Apart from that, four of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are present too. Navy, Army, and Coast Guard are helping as well.