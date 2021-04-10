In a very tragic incident, four patients died and many others have been injured after a major fire broke out in a private hospital. The incident took place at around 8.10 pm on the second floor of the ICU ward of "Well Treat Hospital" in Nagpur of Maharashtra on Friday night.

Fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and around 27 patients have been evacuated.

Nagpur CP said that "Around 27 patients at the hospital were shifted to other hospitals. We can't comment on their health condition now. Hospital has been evacuated."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter and tweeted, "Saddened by the hospital fire in Nagpur. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest."

Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the news of a fire accident in a hospital in Nagpur. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to the relatives of the deceased and pray to the Gods to get well soon for the injured."

Devendra Fadnavis wrote on Twitter, "Pained to know about the hospital fire incident at Wadi in Nagpur. Spoke to Nagpur Collector and he told that all the assistance is being provided. Heartfelt condolences to families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

A few days ago, a fire broke out in Dahisar Jumbo Covid Centre in Mumbai.

Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states with coronavirus. With each passing day, the number of coronavirus cases are increasing in the state.