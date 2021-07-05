Maharashtra Farmer's Son From Buldhana Gets Chevening Scholarship

Raju Kendre, a 27-year-old from Buldhana's Lonar, will always remember June 29 as the day he took a step closer to realising his ambition when he was awarded the renowned Chevening Scholarship in the United Kingdom. The scholarship is part of the UK government's International Award programme, which allows future leaders from over 160 nations and territories to pursue postgraduate studies or courses at various UK universities.

Raju has come a long way, from being denied admission to Pune University in 2011 due to financial difficulties to receiving an overseas scholarship such as Chevening in 2021.

Speaking to the media, Raju said, "As a farmer's son belonging to a nomadic tribe, a first-generation learner from a small village in the Vidarbha region, it is a very proud moment for me."

Raju dedicated the scholarship to first-generation students, saying that his experience will help them gain seats at national and international university campuses throughout the world.

"My parents have completed education only till the primary level. They are totally clueless about what this Chevening Scholarship is. They can't even pronounce this name, but their quest for my education has led to this amazing journey. There are thousands of young minds like me who wish to study in foreign universities. All of them have high hopes now about conquering the globe as first-generation learners," Raju added.

Raju received his MA in Social Work in Rural Development from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Tuljapur Campus. He has been running his own NGO, Eklavya, for the past four years and has spent the previous nine years working in Vidarbha's tribal districts.

Speaking to the media about his work, Raju said, "Under this platform, I, along with my colleagues, have been working for first-generation learners to take up higher education in eminent institutions. We are trying to build the leadership from grassroots. This scholarship will be a trigger point for the Eklavya movement."

Several individuals have congratulated Raju on his success on social media, including ministers like Dhananjay Munde and Jayant Patil.

What is the Chevening Scholarship?

Chevening is a UK government international awards programme that aims to create global leaders.

Chevening offers two types of scholarships - Chevening Scholarships and Chevening Fellowships – which are individually selected by British embassies and high commissioners across the globe and funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations.

Chevening is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for future leaders, influencers, and decision-makers from across the globe to grow professionally and intellectually, network widely, experience UK culture, and form long-lasting positive ties with the United Kingdom.