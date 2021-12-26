The world-famous Sai Baba temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra will be closed during the night hours. This was effected due to the curfew orders issued by the State government.

Accordingly, Bhagyasree Banayat the CEO of Sri Saibaba Sansthan trust which is the Governing and Administrative body of Shri Saibaba's Samadhi Temple , and other temples in the premises, stated that the Maharashtra government announced a night curfew from 9-00 PM to 6-00 PM since 25th December owing to the rise in the Omicron cases. Owing to this decision the Sai Baba temple will be closed for devotees in curfew period. Apart from the temple, other facilities in the temple will also remain closed during the curfew hours , she said.

-The regular Aarti which is performed in the early hours and night Aarti will also be closed for devotees.

-Other facilities like canteen and prasadam counters, Ladoo sale counters will be also closed in curfew hours.

-Bhagyashree Banayat has also advised visiting devotees to strictly follow Covid protocol, by wearing masks and sanitizing.

The temple which reopened full-fledged on October 7th after the decline in Coronavirus cases had to be closed for the night hours owing to a rise in Omicron cases. The Maharashtra government revised its guidelines and imposed a night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am after 20 new cases of Omicron were reported, taking the total tally of the new variant to 108.

New COVID guidelines in Maharashtra

Gatherings of more than 5 persons in public places across the state are prohibited from 9 pm to 6 am.

Only 100 people are now allowed in indoor weddings and not more than 250 in outdoor weddings, said the government.

Only 50% capacity is allowed in gyms, spas, hotels, theaters, and cinema halls.

The government also stated that for social, political, religious events, the number of attendees should not be more than 100. In open spaces, not more than 25% of any space's capacity is allowed to be in attendance.

