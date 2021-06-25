Maharashtra Creates Record in COVID Vaccine, 3 Crore Doses Given

Maharashtra has become the country's first state to administer 3 crore doses of the Covid vaccination. "At 2 p.m. today, Maharashtra achieved this milestone."In the state, 3,00,27,217 vaccination doses have been administered so far," said the Additional Chief Secretary of Health, Dr. Pradip Vyas.

Until 3 p.m. today, almost 40 lakh doses had been administered across the country. According to a provisional report released by the Union Health Ministry at 7 p.m. on Thursday, India's cumulative Covid-19 immunization coverage reached 30.72 crores. The new phase of COVID-19 vaccinations began on June 21, 2021.

Also Read: For Third Time In A Month, Flight To Dubai Carries Just One Passenger From India

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal have given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to over 10 lakh beneficiaries aged 18 to 44, according to the ministry.

According to the Union health ministry, there was a modest decline in new Covid-19 cases on Friday, with 51,667 more people testing positive. The total number of cases is now 3,013,34,445.

Furthermore, the number of people who died from the disease increased for the second day in a row, with 1,329 more people succumbing. The death toll has risen to 3,93,310 people.

On the other hand, as of Thursday and Friday, 64,527 more patients were discharged, indicating that recoveries continue to outnumber new infections. The total number of discharges now stands at 2,912,282,267.