MUMBAI: In an apparent jibe at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut over her "Mumbai feels like PoK" remarks, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said some people don't have gratitude for the city where they earn their livelihood.

Kangana had said "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?" in a tweet which has invited criticism across several quarters.

She would require security from Haryana or Himachal Pradesh police and would not accept protection from the Mumbai police to expose an alleged "drug mafia in Bollywood", the award-winning actor had said.

Speaking in the legislative assembly on the condolence motion, Thackeray, without taking any names, said, "Some people have gratitude towards the city where they live and earn their livelihood, but some don't."

The comments came when he was paying tributes to Anil Rathod, a former Shiv Sena MLA and minister who died recently. "Anil bhaiyya came from Rajasthan and made Maharashtra his home. He was a hardcore Shiv sainik," Thackeray said.

The Centre on Monday gave Y-plus category security to Kangana ahead of her Mumbai visit, amid a war of words with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on her remarks. This made her the first Bollywood celebrity to be given the high-graded security.

The home ministry said that the decision has been taken in view of a renewed threat to the actor after she spoke about drugs use among a section in the film industry following the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra CM and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said ‘Kangana definitely needs protection’. When asked about what he thinks about Kangana Ranaut’s statements against Maharashtra and Mumbai Police, Fadnavis said, “No one will support what Kangana said. Even we have condemned it. But that doesn’t mean we are living in the Banana Republic. If you don’t agree with her, it is still the responsibility of the state to protect every citizen,” as reported by a web portal.