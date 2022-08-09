MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday expanded his two-member ministry and inducted 18 Ministers into the Cabinet , with 9 each from the BJP and Shiv Sena taking the total to 20.

The Cabinet expansion took place 41 days after Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister on June 30, along with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis who took oath as deputy CM.



While eighteen legislators, including state BJP president Chandrakant Patil, were sworn in as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai, there was no woman included in the list.

Governor B S Koshyari administered the oath of office to the ministers.

The new BJP ministers are Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Chandrakant Patil, Vijaykumar Gavit, Girish Mahajan, Suresh Khade, Ravindra Chavan, Atul Save and Mangalprabhat Lodha.

From the Shinde group, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, Sandipan Bhumre, Uday Samant, Tanaji Sawant, Abdul Sattar, Deepak Kesarkar and Shambhuraj Desai were sworn in as ministers.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Wins Trust Vote In Assembly