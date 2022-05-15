The row over ‘derogatory post’ against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo and veteran politician Sharad Pawar refuses to end. A viral video of Maharashtra BJP leader Vinayak Ambedkar getting slapped is going viral. State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil posted the video of the attack on his Twitter account.

The BJP leader lodged a complaint with the Pune police accusing a group of NCP workers who barged into his office on Sunday and beat him up. He further alleged that NCP MP Girish Bapat asked him to apologise for his social media post against the NCP leader.

Media reports quoted the BJP leader Vinayak Ambedar as saying, “Today, I got a call from someone who said he wanted some tax advice. This man came to my office with 20 people and slapped me. My spectacles broke. I have submitted a complaint with police and want a case to be registered.”

In the video, some men were shown having a heated argument with Vinayak, who is seated at a desk when one man suddenly slaps the BJP leader.

Earlier on Saturday, the Thane police arrested Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale following a complaint against her for allegedly sharing a ‘derogatory’ post about the NCP chief on her social media account. The local court on Sunday remanded the actor in police custody till May 18.

