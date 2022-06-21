Maharashtra: BIG Setback For MVA Govt, Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde Missing

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and 13 MLAs, reportedly missing. According to the sources, some are reportedly at a hotel in Surat. This move indicates trouble for the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state.

Some reports say that Shinde is expected to address the media at 2 PM today. Shinde is a popular Shiv Sena leader in Thane and played a key role in strengthening the organisation in the region.

A party leader said Shinde may be in Gujarat along with some MLAs. He further stated that Shinde was at the Shiv Sena Office in the Legislative Assembly Premises on Monday when CM Uddhav Thackeray was present. He added that he was not present during the counting.

According to the sources, MLAs in a five-star hotel include: Magathane MLA Prakash Surve, Radhanagri MLA Prakash Abitkar, Kolhapur MLA Geeta Jain from Mira Bhayander,Alibag MLA Mahendra Dalvi, Karjat MLA Mahendra Thorve, Palghar MLA Shrinivas Vanga, Ambernath MLA Balaji Kinikar, Mahad MLA Bharat Gogawale, Bhiwandi Rural MLA Shantaram More and 3 other legislators from Raigad.

Uddhav Thackeray called for an emergency meeting today.

Five candidates of Maharashtra's ruling alliance and five of the BJP got elected to the Legislative Council on Monday. The BJP had fielded five candidates while the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP coalition fielded six candidates for 10 MLC seats. Shiv Sena candidates Sachin Ahir and Amshya Padvi won. BJP's Shrikant Bharti, Praveen Darekar, Uma Khapre and Ram Shinde won too.

