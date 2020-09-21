A three-storey building collapsed in the early hours of Monday in the Patel Compound area in Bhiwandi, Thane. According to initial reports from the NDRF, a total of 20 people have been rescued by the locals and as many as 20-25 people are believed to be feared trapped. A civic official told the news agency that the building, situated at Patel compound of Narpoli near Dhamankar Naka, collapsed at 3.40 AM, while the residents were asleep.

DG NDRF Satya Narayan Pradhan said in a tweet said that, "NDRF teams on-site, 20-25 feared trapped (TBC)... CANINE SEARCH ON... Technical search on... More #NDRF teams en route... details follow." Here is the tweet.

Thane Municipal Corporation PRO said that, "Death toll rises to eight in Bhiwandi building collapse incident. Five more people have been rescued." An NDRF Rescue personnel have pulled out a child from the debris and he has been rushed to a nearby hospital.

A five-storeyed building in Maharashtra's Raigad district collapsed on August 24th and there were nearly 45 flats in the five-storey building, named Tarek Garden. At least 16 people had lost their lives in the incident.