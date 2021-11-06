Maharashtra: Ahmednagar Civil Hospital Fire Kills 10

At least 10 people have died, and several others were injured after a fire broke out in the Covid-19 ward on Saturday. The incident took place at Ahmednagar District Hospital in Maharashtra. According to the reports, all 10 patients have been undergoing treatment for COVID-19. The fire broke out in the ICU ward and it spread to other wards as well. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and fire has now been brought under control.

District Collector Rajendra Bhosale said that "17 patients were undergoing treatment at the ICU ward. Out of them, 10 have died in the fire. All the deceased were undergoing treatment for Covid-19."