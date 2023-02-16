New Delhi: Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan (DJJS) – the internationally renowned socio-spiritual organization established under the mentorship of Ashutosh Maharaj Ji announces to roll out the much-awaited program- ‘Shiv-Xtasy-Yogic Night of MahaShivratri’ planned to be held on 18th Feb. 2023 at Saffron Hall, Key Events, Rajouri Garden, 6:00 pm to 12:30 am.

This exclusive event is designed by PEACE (a corporate excellence program of DJJS) to address life-related issues for working professionals in corporate houses, government and non-government departments, and companies. The confirmed guest list for the event includes Smt. Smriti Z Irani, Union Cabinet Minister for Ministry of WCD & Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, and Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi, Member of Rajya Sabha & National Spokesperson of BJP. The participants would comprise highly intellectuals from various professions – doctors, lawyers, GMs, HRs, Directors, and Executives of top companies.

Besides introducing the participants to the beauty inherent in the cultural & Vedic heritage of India, this upcoming Mahashivratri event will unravel the 'Shiv' element in the most scientific, spiritual & infotaining way, which in turn would assist corporates to productively nourish their professional and personal life dimensions.

Key highlights of SHIV-XTASY

· Antarling Pujan - Ceremonial Worship of Inner-self with Mantra Vibes and Classical

Presentations

· Natraj Yog - Performing Taandav-based Yogic Postures and Pranic Mudras

· Anoop Roopam - A Unique Fashion Show with Scientific Analysis of Shiv’s Stylization

· Puranic Natyam - Decoding Traditional Legends of Shiv with Epical Ballets

· Tattv Darshanam - A Deep Insight into Shiva's Third Eye, Metaphysics Behind Meditation, and Bhaang-based Secrets

· ShivRatri Surotsav - A Group Dance Fest and Musical Melodies of Emotions

The program makes the concept of practical spirituality more approachable and relatable to youth, corporates, and the rational working class. Each session will be presented in a contemporary style like Scientific Experiments, Demonstrations, Human Models, Musical Concerts, Self-assessment Activities, Yogic Ice-breakers, Visual & Sculptural Art, Dramatic Biopic, Dance Ballets, Classical Forms, Epical Poetry, etc.

To enroll in the program, interested participants can reach out to events@peaceprogram.org.

For More Details Contact

Sakshi Uniyal

7017437458

Entry is only through Registration.

