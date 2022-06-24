Maha Political Crisis: Sharad Pawar A Mute Spectator?

The political developments in the state of Maharashtra are taking new twists and turns, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was battling for its political survival. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that if any of the rebel MLAs come to him and express their wish that they don't want him as CM then he is ready to resign.

The political crisis in Maharashtra happened after rebel Eknath Shinde claimed the support of 47 MLAs which means he has the support of two-thirds of the party's MLAs. Eknath Shinde wrote to the Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly Narhari Zirwal asserting his appointment as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party. Shinde now has the support of 47 MLAs, including 37 from the Sena, while CM Uddhav Thackeray has the support of only 13-17 MLAs. Eknath Shinde wants to form the government with the support of the BJP.

Recently, NCP President Sharad Pawar, NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil, and NCP state president Jayant Patil met and discussed the Maha political crisis. According to the reports, Sharad Pawar expressed anguish over Home Minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil. He questioned what they have been doing when the MLAs, three ministers from the state went to Surat. He further stated that it is worst to know that even the CMO is not having information about the MLAs leaving for Surat from Mumbai.

Sharad Pawar said, "Maharashtra government is in minority or not has to be established in Vidhan Sabha. When procedures will be followed, then it will be proved that this government is in majority."

He also said, "Everyone knows how the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were taken to Gujarat and then Assam. We don't have to take the names of all those assisting them...Assam Government is helping them. I don't need to take any names further."

Some of the political analysts are questioning why Sharad Pawar is so silent when so much drama is happening in the state.

After the 2019 state Assembly elections, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as CM and later resigned. After that Shiva Sena President Uddhav Thackeray became the CM. Shiv Sena formed an alliance comprised of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

NCP leader Jayant Patil said that "MVA has the majority and is still in power. It's just that some Shiv Sena MLAs have gone to another state after being unhappy but we are confident that Shiv Sena will succeed in bringing them back."

